BRIEF-Russia's Etalon says new contract sales down in Q1
* Q1 new contract sales at 10.25 billion roubles ($181.19 million) versus 12.86 billion roubles a year earlier
April 22 Hsbc Holdings Plc
* Agm statements
* We are putting forward a new directors' remuneration policy for shareholder approval.
* New policy reduces amount of cash given to executive directors in lieu of a pension from 50% to 30% of base salary.
* long-term incentives are now subject to a three-year forward-looking performance period, only after this period will awards begin to vest from years three to seven.
* Impact of new remuneration policy is to lower maximum opportunity for executive directors by around 7%.
* Board concluded that having our headquarters in uk and our significant business in asia pacific, led from hong kong, delivers best of both worlds to our stakeholders
* Circumstances alleged in panama papers with regard to hsbc are largely historical, in some cases dating back 20 years
* In a change to our current arrangements,
* However on economic arguments, our own economic research is very clear about advantages of britain being at heart of a reformed EU
* Believe that uk would enter a period of great economic uncertainty in event of a vote to leave
* Could require a restructuring of wholesale operations based in the UK
* We do not now intend to sell our turkish business.
* Sir simon robertson, our deputy chairman, and rona fairhead will retire after this meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
LONDON, April 13 Britain's No. 2 supermarket group Sainsbury plans to convert 60 Argos general merchandise stores to a digital format and open more in-store Habitat outlets over the next year, it said on Thursday.