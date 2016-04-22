April 22 Alcoa Inc:

* separation of companies targeted in second half of 2016

* north american packaging market has become increasingly commoditized

* Plans to increase supply of can sheet to North American market from Alcoa Ma'aden rolling mill and warrick rolling mill

* upon separation new Alcoa will become owner of rolling mill at Warrick Operations and stake in Ma'aden Rolling co

* remainder of global rolled products portfolio will become part of arconic upon separation Source text for Eikon: