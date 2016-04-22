BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 General Electric Co :
* GE Q1 2016 earnings
* Reaffirms 2016 industrial operating + verticals EPS guidance $1.45-$1.55
* Qtrly revenue $27.8 billion versus. $29.4 billion last year
* In Q1, GE capital, $166 billion of asset sales signed, $146 billion closed; ahead of plan
* GE capital's Basel 3 Tier 1 common ratio at quarter-end was 14.5 percent versus. 14.5 percent at q4-end
* Qtrly GAAP loss per share attributable to GE $0.01
* At quarter end, $316 billion backlog, +18% versus. 1Q'15, +7% excluding Alstom
* Q1 GE industrial segment orders $23.5 billion, up 1%
* GE capital submitted application for SIFI de-designation
* Says "the oil & gas environment is challenging"
* "Reaffirming our guidance for 2016 of $1.45-$1.55 EPS, 2-4% organic growth, margin expansion and returning $26 billion to shareholders"
* Says "we are already seeing valuable synergies from the Alstom acquisition"
* Q1 industrial segment revenue $25.9 billion, up 6 percent
* Says "GE is executing well and is on track to meet its investor goals for 2016"
* GE Capital ENI, excluding liquidity $81.1 billion versus $302.8 billion last year (as originally reported)
* Q1 industrial segment operating profit $2.9 billion, down 3 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $27.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: invent.ge/1MMvyW1 Further company coverage:
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.