Australia shares end lower on falling materials, energy; NZ down for a second
April 13 Australian shares ended the last session of the week lower, as materials and energy stocks fell because concerns about rising inventories and a possible glut.
April 22 Skye Shelter Fund :
* Q1 revenue of 46.8 million naira versus 51.3 million naira year ago
* Q1 profit before tax of 35.4 million naira versus 40.1 million naira year ago Source: bit.ly/1VGkDQJ Further company coverage:
April 13 Australian shares ended the last session of the week lower, as materials and energy stocks fell because concerns about rising inventories and a possible glut.
DUBAI, April 13 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 1.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as net interest income and income from Islamic financing rose.