BRIEF-Lidds carries out private placement of about SEK 4.2 mln
* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR DIRECTED ISSUE IS SET AT MARKET PRICE OF SEK 7.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 22 Esperite NV :
* Illumina and its subsidiary Verinata Health, have filed a patent infringement suit against subsidiary Genoma in federal patent court in Switzerland
* Patents are directed to using cell-free fetal DNA for non-invasive prenatal testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR DIRECTED ISSUE IS SET AT MARKET PRICE OF SEK 7.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to raise funds upto an aggregate value not exceeding 200 million rupees