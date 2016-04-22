BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc Says Company States It Is Well
* Q1 2016 revenue was $1.74 billion, compared to $1.68 billion in q1 of 2015
* Qtrly organic revenue increase of 6.7% compared to prior-year period
* Qtrly reported diluted earnings per share was $0.01
* Positioned to achieve high end of 2016 organic revenue growth target of 3% - 4%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Interpublic group of companies inc says during quarter, effect of foreign currency translation was negative 3.1% on revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.