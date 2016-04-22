April 22 Staples Inc

* Nominates three new directors

* Rowland Moriarty and Basil Anderson to retire from Staples' board, Raul Vazquez not standing for reelection

* Says Curtis Feeny, Deb Henretta and John Lundgren have been nominated to board