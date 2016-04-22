BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Staples Inc
* Nominates three new directors
* Rowland Moriarty and Basil Anderson to retire from Staples' board, Raul Vazquez not standing for reelection
* Says Curtis Feeny, Deb Henretta and John Lundgren have been nominated to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.