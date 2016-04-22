BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Xinyuan Real Estate Co
* Xinyuan real estate co., ltd. Announces new land acquisitions in zhengzhou
* Acquired 3 land parcels offer a total site area of approximately 89,088 square meters, with a total consideration of about us$104.7 million
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.