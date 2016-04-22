BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc
* Skypeople announces receipt of letter from nasdaq and intent to submit plan of compliance
* Letter states company no longer complies with nasdaq's listing rules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.