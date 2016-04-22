April 22 Baidu

* Says announces new self driving car team in silicon valley; plans to grow to 100+ in 2016

* Formed a self-driving car team in silicon valley focused on research, development and testing

* Team will be part of baidu's newly-created autonomous driving unit (adu)

* Baidu inc says new team will include machine learning researchers as well as hardware and software engineers