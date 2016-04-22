BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Baidu
* Says announces new self driving car team in silicon valley; plans to grow to 100+ in 2016
* Formed a self-driving car team in silicon valley focused on research, development and testing
* Team will be part of baidu's newly-created autonomous driving unit (adu)
* Baidu inc says new team will include machine learning researchers as well as hardware and software engineers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.