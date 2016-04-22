April 22 U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* FDA proposes ban on electrical stimulation devices intended to treat self injurious or aggressive behavior

* Evidence indicates number of significant psychological and physical risks associated with use of electrical stimulation devices

* At this time, has information that indicates only one facility is using these devices in u.s., The Judge Rotenberg Educational Center Source text (1.usa.gov/1VGHKus)