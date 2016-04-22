BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Digitouch SpA :
* Finalizes acquisition of 10 percent stake in Open Gate Italia Srl
* Acquisiton finalized through subscription of an Open Gate Italia capital increase reserved to Digitouch paid both via cash and via shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SELLS 4 COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES IN OSKARSHAMN AND NYKÖPING AND 5 RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES ON GOTLAND FOR TOTAL OF SEK 216 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2o8aoqe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)