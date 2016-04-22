April 22 Atalaya Mining Plc :

* Atalaya Mining PLC: temporary suspension of usage of tailings facility

* Received an official communication from Junta de Andalucía for provisional stoppage of deposition of tailings

* Stoppage is not expected to have any material effect on company's results

* All pertinent reports have been provided to Junta; believes suspension will be lifted in the next few days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: