April 22 Sify Technologies Ltd

* Sify technologies ltd says revenue for quarter was inr 4036 million, an increase of 12% over same quarter last year

* Says net profit for year fy 2015-2016 was inr 436 million, an increase of 16 percent over last year

* Sify technologies ltd says revenue for year ended march 31, 2016 was inr 15035 million, an increase of approximately 17% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)