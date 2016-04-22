BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Biommune Technologies Inc
* Biommune appoints dr. Patrick gray as new chief executive officer and president
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.