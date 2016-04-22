April 22 Fortnox AB :

* Visma extends acceptance period in offer for Fortnox until May 20

* As per April 21 Fortnox shareholders representing 68.13 pct of shares and votes, as well as holders of warrants representing 89.36 pct of outstanding warrants in Fortnox have accepted Visma's offer