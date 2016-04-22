April 22 Saputo Inc

* Saputo announces a change in senior management

* Saputo inc says dino dello sbarba, company's president and chief operating officer, has advised he will retire effective april 1, 2017

* Kai bockmann will be appointed president and chief operating officer of company