BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Guidance Software Inc
* Reached a mutual settlement agreement with Shawn Mccreight, its founder and former chairman
* Mutual settlement agreement to end proxy contest related to co's upcoming annual meeting of stockholders scheduled for may 11, 2016
* Under terms of settlement agreement, Mccreight will resign his board position
* Company will appoint two of Mccreight's nominees to serve as new directors on board
* Mccreight has agreed to vote in favor of co's slate of director nominees at upcoming annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.