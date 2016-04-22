UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 13
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 22 Honeywell International Inc
* Says on conf call segment margin was lower than guidance, due to higher than-expected sales of lower margin products
* Sees Q2 2016 sales of $10 bln-$10.2 bln
* Sees Q2 2016 eps of $1.61-$1.66/shr
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $10.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Honeywell CEO says on conf call hopeful for a global economic rebound, but not counting on it
* Honeywell CEO says co's margin rate growth story will keep going for near future
* Honeywell CEO on new COO Darius Adamczyk: "I think Darius is a good guy and I don't want to lose him if I didn't promote him. Who knows where he would have gone" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SINGAPORE, April 13 The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday on U.S. President Donald Trump's comments favouring lower interest rates and tensions over North Korea, while Asian stocks put in a mixed performance amid a raft of regional economic data.