UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 13
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 22 American Airlines Group Inc
* Mainline CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 3 percent to 5 percent in 2016
* Expects to pay an average of between $1.30 and $1.35 per gallon of mainline jet fuel (including taxes) in Q2
* 2016 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 2.5 percent versus. 2015
* Company expects its second quarter pre-tax margin excluding special charges to be approximately 14 to 16 percent
* At end of Q1, had 45 ERJ140 regional aircraft in temporary storage not included in active regional ending fleet count Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, April 13 The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday on U.S. President Donald Trump's comments favouring lower interest rates and tensions over North Korea, while Asian stocks put in a mixed performance amid a raft of regional economic data.