UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 22 GKS Gieksa Katowice SA :
* Q1 revenue 374,454 zlotys ($96,758.14) versus 211,932 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 466,871 zlotys versus loss of 1.7 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8700 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.