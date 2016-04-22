WRAPUP 2-China's economic picture brightens as trade beats forecasts, Trump softens tone
* March exports grow most in 2 years, imports also top forecasts
April 22 (Reuters) -
* Cloud Technology Partners, Inc says it has raised $13 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Cloud Technology Partners, Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $25 million Source - 1.usa.gov/214gsh3 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* March exports grow most in 2 years, imports also top forecasts
SINGAPORE, April 13 The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday on U.S. President Donald Trump's comments favouring lower interest rates and tensions over North Korea, while Asian stocks put in a mixed performance amid a raft of regional economic data.