UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 13
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 22 General Motors Co :
* GM adjusts production in wake of Japan earthquakes
* GM is adjusting production schedules at four of its North American assembly facilities
* Temporary adjustment not expected to have material impact on GM's FY production plans in north america
* Does not expect a material impact to its second quarter or full-year financial results for GM North America from temporary adjustment Source text - bit.ly/1YKSdTe
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SINGAPORE, April 13 The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday on U.S. President Donald Trump's comments favouring lower interest rates and tensions over North Korea, while Asian stocks put in a mixed performance amid a raft of regional economic data.