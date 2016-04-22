WRAPUP 2-China's economic picture brightens as trade beats forecasts, Trump softens tone
* March exports grow most in 2 years, imports also top forecasts
April 22 (Reuters) -
* S&P - Norway 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed on wealthy economy and strong financial standing; outlook remains stable
* S&P On Norway - Expectation that, over 2016-2018 forecast period, Norway will maintain political stability and monetary flexibility
* S&P On Norway - Ratings reflect our view of Norway's stable and predictable policymaking environment Source - bit.ly/1ppmHOv (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* March exports grow most in 2 years, imports also top forecasts
SINGAPORE, April 13 The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday on U.S. President Donald Trump's comments favouring lower interest rates and tensions over North Korea, while Asian stocks put in a mixed performance amid a raft of regional economic data.