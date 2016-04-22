April 22 (Reuters) -

* S&P - Norway 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed on wealthy economy and strong financial standing; outlook remains stable

* S&P On Norway - Expectation that, over 2016-2018 forecast period, Norway will maintain political stability and monetary flexibility

* S&P On Norway - Ratings reflect our view of Norway's stable and predictable policymaking environment Source - bit.ly/1ppmHOv (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)