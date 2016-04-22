BRIEF-Endo International priced $300 million aggregate amount of 5.875% senior secured notes
* Endo International Plc announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes
April 22 Wells Fargo & Co
* Says on April 22, 2016, Wells Fargo & Company issued $3.5 billion 3.00% notes due April 22, 2026 Source - 1.usa.gov/1SyWffP Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Endo International Plc announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes
* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.