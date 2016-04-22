UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 22 Nikkei:
* Mazda Motor Corp's group operating profit will likely shrink by double digits in the year ending March 2017 - Nikkei
* Strong Yen will likely shrink mazda Motor Corp's operating profit by about 70 billion yen in the year ending march 2017 - Nikkei
* Mazda Motor Corp's global unit sales are forecast to climb 2 pct to 1.55 million vehicles in the year ending March 2017 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.