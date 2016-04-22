April 22 Nikkei:

* Mazda Motor Corp's group operating profit will likely shrink by double digits in the year ending March 2017 - Nikkei

* Strong Yen will likely shrink mazda Motor Corp's operating profit by about 70 billion yen in the year ending march 2017 - Nikkei

* Mazda Motor Corp's global unit sales are forecast to climb 2 pct to 1.55 million vehicles in the year ending March 2017 - Nikkei