April 22 Ultratech Inc

* Ultratech issues statement in response to Neuberger Berman's notice of director nominations

* Ultratech - "We are disappointed by Neuberger's nominations, especially in light of our willingness to work cooperatively with them"

* Ultratech says "We have taken action on succession planning and are in process of refreshing board"

* Ultratech says company is currently in final stages of selecting a director candidate