April 22 Carmax Mining Corp

* Carmax's Eaglehead Property reinstated

* Received decision of chief gold commissioner for British Columbia exercising discretion to reinstate mineral claim number 1034634

* Says decision providing Carmax with an extension of time to comply with section 29 of mineral tenure act to sept 30, 2016

* Says decision allows Carmax to proceed with its 2016 exploration program