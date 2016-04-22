BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 22 African Bank Investments Ltd :
* Condensed reviewed financial results for six month period ended 31 march 2015
* Company broke even in current period (march 2014: R481 million loss)
* This was due to lower impairments incurred, in respect of investments, in current period compared to prior comparative period
* No ordinary or preference dividends were declared in current period.
* Board believes that if Stangen is either sold or continues operating as unit of ABIL, there will be sufficient cash to pay abil's creditors, fund operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says Zurich completes acquisition of Cover-More Source text for Eikon: [https://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2017/2017-0413-01 ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)