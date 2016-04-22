UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 22 Sumol+Compal SA :
* FY 2015 turnover 341.3 million euros ($383.1 million), up 10.1 percent yoy
* FY 2015 EBITDA 43.2 million euros, up 3.8 percent yoy
* FY 2015 net profit after non-controlling interests 8.4 million euros, down 29.6 percent yoy
* In FY 2016 plans to achieve slightly higher turnover in Portugal than in 2015
* In FY 2016 expects to increase sales in international markets, depending on sales performance in Angola
* Says net debt 240.8 million euros at end of Dec. versus 176.8 million euros at end of Dec. 2014
* Estimates that its turnover and profitability in 2016 will be slightly higher than seen in 2015
Source text: bit.ly/22THMha
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.