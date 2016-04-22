BRIEF-Polmed as subcontractor to provide medical services for Energa
* Said on Wednesday that Energa SA and Pocztowe Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Wzajemnych (PTUW), to which the company is a subcontractor, signed a deal for medical services
April 22 (Reuters) -
* Fda staff set voting question for sarepta advisory panel
* Fda advisory panel to vote on whether trial data on sarepta drug provides substantial evidence that drug is effective for the treatment of dmd Source text for Eikon: [1.usa.gov/23Od3YH] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Said on Wednesday that Energa SA and Pocztowe Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Wzajemnych (PTUW), to which the company is a subcontractor, signed a deal for medical services
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment