April 22 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Norwegian cruise line holdings statement on travel to cuba

* Was advised that cuba government has authorized entry, exit of cuban citizens in and out of cuba as passengers or crew of cruise ships

* Oceania cruises brand continues discussions with cuban officials seeking approval to commence cruises to cuba later this year

* Cuba government authorized entry and exit of cuban citizens as passengers or crew of cruise ships independent of migratory status