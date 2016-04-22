April 22 Mountainview Energy Ltd

* Mountainview energy Ltd. Announces expected delay in annual filings

* Expects to be delayed in filing its audited annual financial statements for its financial year ended december 31, 2015

* Has been unable to complete filings due to lack of capital required to complete audit and evaluation of reserves, respectively