BRIEF-Netshoes says IPO of 8.25 mln shares priced at $18/shr
* Netshoes announces pricing of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange
April 22 Performance Health Holdings Corp:
* Performance Health Holdings Corp files for IPO - SEC filing
* Performance Health Holdings Corp says Credit Suisse, Baird, William Blair are among underwriters for IPO - SEC filing
* Performance Health Holdings Corp says filing for IPO of up to $100 MLN - SEC filing
* Performance Health Holdings Corp says intend to list common stock on the Nasdaq global market under the symbol "PHC." Source text: 1.usa.gov/1SzE9dz (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Select Energy Services Inc sees IPO of 10.6 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $15 and $18 per share - SEC filing