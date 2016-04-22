April 22 SunEdison Inc

* SunEdison receives court approval of first day motions

* SunEdison Inc says "some of these motions" were granted on an interim basis and bankruptcy court has scheduled a final hearing for May 10, 2016

* Court also granted interim approval for company to access up to $300 million in debtor-in-possession

* Says U.S. Bankruptcy court for southern district of new york has granted relief requested by company

* Gets approval for debtor-in-possession financing from consortium of first, second lien lenders in support of continuing business operations

* Relief includes continuation of employee wages and benefits, work on ongoing projects, and certain vendor payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)