April 25 Galenica AG :

* Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma submits marketing authorisation application requesting European approval of Patiromer for treatment of hyperkalemia

* Vifor, a common company of Galenica and Fresenius Medical Care, is seeking approval of Patiromer for the treatment of hyperkalemia, or elevated blood potassium levels, in the European Union (EU) through the EU centralized procedure Source text: bit.ly/1MRY0Wl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)