April 25 UCB SA :

* Q1 revenue 991 million euros versus 895 million euros year ago

* Q1 Keppra net sales 170 million euros versus 190 million euros year ago

* Q1 Neupro net sales 73 million euros versus 60 million euros year ago

* Q1 Vimpat net sales 188 million euros versus 146 million euros year ago

* Q1 Cimzia net sales 283 million euros versus 227 million euros year ago

* Financial outlook 2016 confirmed - UCB expects continued growth

* 2016 revenue should reach approximately 4.0 - 4.1 billion euros; recurring EBITDA should increase to approximately 970 - 1,010 million

* 2016 core earnings per share are expected in range of eur 2.90 - 3.20 based on an expected average of 188 million shares outstanding