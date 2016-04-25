S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits hit record in March
SEOUL, April 14 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits rose for a third month to hit a record high in March, central bank data showed on Friday, as dollar-denominated deposits spiked.
April 25 Byggmastare Anders J Ahlstrom Holding publ AB :
* Unit issues business bonds
* Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Fastighets issues 250 million Swedish crown ($30.66 million) bonds within 500 million crown framework on Nordic market
* 5 year bonds bear floating rate interest of Stibor 3m + 4.65 percent per annum
* Proceeds to be used to refinance unit's outstanding 200 million crown bond loan and general corporate purposes
* Carnegie Investment Bank is acting as financial advisor to the issue
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1542 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
