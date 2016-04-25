April 25 Byggmastare Anders J Ahlstrom Holding publ AB :

* Unit issues business bonds

* Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Fastighets issues 250 million Swedish crown ($30.66 million) bonds within 500 million crown framework on Nordic market

* 5 year bonds bear floating rate interest of Stibor 3m + 4.65 percent per annum

* Proceeds to be used to refinance unit's outstanding 200 million crown bond loan and general corporate purposes

* Carnegie Investment Bank is acting as financial advisor to the issue Source text for Eikon:

