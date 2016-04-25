UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Famous Brands Ltd :
* Acquired a 51 pct controlling stake in Lupa Osteria, an authentic Italian restaurant business trading in full-service family casual dining segment
* Purchase consideration falls below threshold of a categorised transaction
* All suspensive conditions have been fulfilled and effective date of transaction is May 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.