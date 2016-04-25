April 25 Hiq International says:

* Q1 Operating profit(ebit) is sek 43.1 (46.1) million after a one-time effect following settlement of sek 1.9 million

* HiQ chooses to settle with the bankruptcy estate for Saab Automobile, which leads to a negative impact of SEK 1.9 million on the company's result

* Q1 net sales total SEK 404.1 (391.3) million

* Reuters poll: hiq q1 net sales were seen at 399 million sek, ebit at 44 million sek