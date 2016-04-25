April 25 UBM Development AG :

* FY net profit 37.3 million euros versus 22.0 million euros year ago

* FY EBT 50.3 million euros versus 25.2 million euros year ago

* FY EBIT 73.6 million euros versus 36.6 million euros year ago

* FY total annual output 593.3 million euros versus 342.7 million euros year ago

* Expects to maintain strong levels of production output and earnings in 2016

* Proposes dividend of 1.60 euros per share for FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Wl9za8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)