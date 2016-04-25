BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 25 Merck
* Says phase III tailor landmark study demonstrates significant benefits of erbitux in combination with folfox over folfox alone
* Says marks a major milestone of merck's oncology strategy including expansion in growth markets
* Says will work with relevant authorities to make erbitux available for patients in china as a first - line treatment as soon as possible Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing