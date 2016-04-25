April 25 Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat Oao :

* Board recommends dividends for 2015 in amount of 0.31 roubles ($0.0047) per common share

* Says board asks CEO to provide for the board approval new dividend policy which would set dividend pay-out ratio as a rule to amount to 30 pct from IFRS free cash flow

* Says new dividend policy envisages dividend payment as a rule done on semi-annual basis Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2120 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)