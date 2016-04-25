Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 25 S&P
* Tencent holdings ltd. outlook revised to positive; 'A' rating affirmed
* Expects revenue and profitability growth to remain high over next two years
* Expects co to continue to generate strong operating cash flow, which creates more headroom for co to cover deals, capital expenditure
* Outlook revised on expectation that co to further improve user engagement across its core platforms
* Raising the long-term greater China regional scale rating on the company and the senior unsecured notes to 'cnAAA' from 'cnAA+' Source: (bit.ly/1pxg2lv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order