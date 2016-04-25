BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 25 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Q1 adjusted EBITA amounted to 374 million euros ($420.34 million), or 6.8 percent of sales, compared to 6.1 percent of sales in Q1 2015
* Q1 EBITA totaled 290 million euros,3 percent of sales, compared to 4.3 percent of sales in Q1 2015
* Reuters Poll: Q1 sales 5.36 billion euros; EBITA 257 million euros; net profit 132 million euros
* Reports Q1 comparable sales growth of 3 percent to 5.5 billion euros and a 14 percent improvement in adjusted EBITA to 374 million euros
* Q1 net income amounted to 37 million euros, compared to 100 million euros in Q1 2015, mainly impacted by tax charges related to the separation
* Philips lighting separation process well on track
* Our outlook for 2016 remains unchanged
* Philips continues to simultaneously prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) or a private sale of Philips Lighting
* Costs related to the separation amounted to 52 million euros in the first quarter of 2016. For 2016, Philips now expects separation costs to be in the range of 200 - 225 million euros Source text: philips.to/1UbEYvI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing