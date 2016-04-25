April 25 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Q1 adjusted EBITA amounted to 374 million euros ($420.34 million), or 6.8 percent of sales, compared to 6.1 percent of sales in Q1 2015

* Q1 EBITA totaled 290 million euros,3 percent of sales, compared to 4.3 percent of sales in Q1 2015

* Reuters Poll: Q1 sales 5.36 billion euros; EBITA 257 million euros; net profit 132 million euros

* Reports Q1 comparable sales growth of 3 percent to 5.5 billion euros and a 14 percent improvement in adjusted EBITA to 374 million euros

* Q1 net income amounted to 37 million euros, compared to 100 million euros in Q1 2015, mainly impacted by tax charges related to the separation

* Philips lighting separation process well on track

* Our outlook for 2016 remains unchanged

* Philips continues to simultaneously prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) or a private sale of Philips Lighting

* Costs related to the separation amounted to 52 million euros in the first quarter of 2016. For 2016, Philips now expects separation costs to be in the range of 200 - 225 million euros Source text: philips.to/1UbEYvI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)