Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 25 TKH Group NV :
* Reports Q1 revenue 316.9 million euros ($356.3 million) versus 333.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITA is 31.2 million euros versus 36.0 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net profit before amortization group share is 19.5 million euros versus 22.6 million euros a year ago
* Maintains its forecast made at the presentation of the 2015 annual results in March 2016 Source text: bit.ly/24euTB4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order