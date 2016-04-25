S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits hit record in March
SEOUL, April 14 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits rose for a third month to hit a record high in March, central bank data showed on Friday, as dollar-denominated deposits spiked.
April 25 Intervest Offices & Warehouses Nv
* Intervest Offices & Warehouses starts portfolio reorientation through divestment of 5 buildings in the Brussels periphery
* Has entered into a sales agreement for 4 office buildings and a semi-industrial building in Brussels periphery
* Sale price amounts to 27 million euros ($30.35 million)(excluding taxes and purchase costs), some 32 pct below fair value of these properties as at Dec. 31, 2015
* Expects to complete this transaction in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :