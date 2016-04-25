BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 25 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 5.2 million euros ($5.85 million) versus 4.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating profit 1.3 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* 2016 net sales growth is expected to remain strong
* 2016 profitability is expected to remain at a healthy level despite growth investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing