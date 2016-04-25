April 25 Soitec SA :

* For FY 15-16 Soitec foresees an EBITDA margin (EBITDA/revenues) of approximately 15 percent for electronics business

* 9 month current operating income was positive, amounting to 8.4 million euros ($9.44 million), compared to current operating loss of 34.9 million euros recorded for first nine months of FY 14-15

* For Q4'16, electronics sales are expected to grow by over 10 percent versus Q3'16 (at constant exchange rates)

* Consolidated net loss for first nine months amounted to 69.1 million euros (compared to a consolidated net loss of 115.2 million euros for first nine months of FY 14-15)

* Consolidated revenues for the first nine months of FY 15-16 amounted to 171.7 million euros, a 49 percent increase (a 27% increase at constant exchange rates) from 115.4 million euros for the first nine months of FY 14-15

* Given the size of its debt and its inadequate equity level, Soitec indicates that it is continuing talks with several investors with a view to their possible involvement in a recapitalization project