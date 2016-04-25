BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 25 Xintela AB :
* Initiates study on treatment of cartilage damage in horses in the United States
* Goal of study is to determine if Xintela's stem cells are safe to use and are tolerated well by the horse under treatment
* Says study results are important in company's ambition to develop a stem cell product for horses but also to prepare for clinical studies in man Source text: bit.ly/1QwvpQZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing