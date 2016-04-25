April 25 Xintela AB :

* Initiates study on treatment of cartilage damage in horses in the United States

* Goal of study is to determine if Xintela's stem cells are safe to use and are tolerated well by the horse under treatment

* Says study results are important in company's ambition to develop a stem cell product for horses but also to prepare for clinical studies in man